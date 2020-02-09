Cannabis herb discovered in Ballylongford

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s and seized approximately €20,000 of suspected cannabis herb in Ballylongford.

Shortly before 3.30pm yesterday afternoon Gardaí from the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit, with the assistance of Listowel Gardaí, executed a search warrant at a house in the Ballylongford area.

During the course of the search Gardaí discovered €20,000 of suspected cannabis herb that was hidden in the back garden.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and brought to Tralee Garda Station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

He has since been released and a file is to be sent to the DPP.