Cannabis grow house discovered in Killarney

Gardaí have seized over 250 suspected cannabis plants after discovering a grow house in Killarney.

The discovery was made yesterday.

Shortly after 10.30am, Gardaí from the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Killarney Gardaí and the Southern Region Dog Unit, executed a search warrant at a house and its land outside of Killarney town.

During the course of the search Gardaí found 250 suspected cannabis plants, which were at an early stage of growth.

If grown to maturity and sold, the plants would have a potential street value of €206,000.

Gardaí also seized €100 in cannabis herb, €2,500 in cash and a weighing scales. The suspected cannabis plants and herb will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.