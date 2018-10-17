Canadian minister visits Valentia trans-Atlantic cable station

A Canadian minister recently visited Kerry for talks on the Valentia Trans-Atlantic Cable Project.

Tourism and Heritage Minister, Christopher Mitchelmore, says that through the telegraph cable Newfoundland and Ireland have a shared heritage.

The laying of the cable from Valentia in the mid-1860s reduced communication times between Europe and North America to minutes, heralding the onset of globalisation.





It’s proposed to mount a joint bid to UNESCO to have the Valentia and Newfoundland cable stations listed as World Heritage sites.