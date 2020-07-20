We all can play our part in Kerry’s economic recovery

A group which promotes Kerry says everyone, whether they’re in business or not, can play their part during these challenging times.

Prosper Kerry was set up to establish links among the Kerry diaspora and those based in Ireland with the aim of nurturing the county’s economic development.

Anita Kelly of Prosper Kerry says they’re encouraging everyone in the Kingdom to shop locally and to support Kerry companies.

Ms Kelly is also encouraging businesses to join Prosper Kerry to avail of its network of supports and contacts.

She says you don’t have to be a businessperson to join Prosper Kerry.

Prosper Kerry may be contacted at [email protected]