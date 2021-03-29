Can Kerry Learn From New GAA Academy Setup For Underage Players In Kilkenny?

It’s been debated time and time again about the underage structure in the county and what is the best way to optimise how the next generation of footballers and hurlers in the county will develop.

With the recent change of age for Minor level to U17 and changing the U21 championship to U20, some players found themselves in limbo for a year as they were either two young or old for a given age group.

In recent days, Kilkenny GAA has launched an academy approach, which they believe will help this issue and give future county stars the best chance to prove themselves.

Ciaran Muldowney, Kilkenny GAA Coaching Officer joined us on Terrace Talk