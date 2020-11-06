Campervan and motor home parking sites need to be established around Kerry

Sites suitable for campervan and motor home parking need to be established around Kerry to accommodate people on staycations.

Fine Gael councillor Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald and Fianna Fáil councillor Michael O’Shea made the call.

They brought motions, calling for proper parking facilities, before the recent Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne MD meeting.

Cllr Seamus Cosaí Fitzgerald says some holiday-makers are being moved on from public car parks, and says action needs to be taken to ensure these visitors feel welcome when visiting Kerry.

He says staycations and travelling in campervans is a growing business and says we need to be proactive in Kerry.

Cllr Fitzgerald is asking Kerry County Council to identify suitable sites for campervans and motor homes in the Dingle/Castleisland Local Area Plan.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael O’Shea called on the council to put contingency plans in place to allow land holders adjoining or adjacent to recreational facilities to assist with providing temporary parking for vehicles, campers and motor homes.

Cllr O’Shea says Kerry County Council needs to think outside the box when it comes to facilitating the parking of motor homes.

In response, the council says there are 27 caravan parks on or adjacent to the Wild Atlantic Way.

Land has also been zoned in appropriate locations as C5; caravan and motor homes may be permitted to park on lands zoned as C5, according to the council which says they may be considered on a case-by-case basis.