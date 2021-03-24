Campaigners say government needs to ban new gas terminals

Campaigners say the government needs to ban new gas terminals.

It comes amid plans to build a new €500 million plant in North Kerry, which is opposed by high-profile campaigners such as actor Mark Ruffalo.

Controversy over the Shannon gas terminal erupted a few years ago over its links to fracking.

This is a process which involves breaking apart rocks to mine gas. The fear is the Shannon terminal will import this type of fossil fuel.

Campaigners, including the likes of Mark Ruffalo, say it’s devastating for the environment.

While the government said yesterday it won’t support the Shannon project, DCU professor Aideen O’Dochartaigh says more concrete action is needed.

Friends of the Irish Environment CEO Oisin Coughlan says turning away from fossil fuels doesn’t mean regions like north Kerry have to lose out on investment.

The company behind the project said last week it will apply again for planning permission, meaning campaigners could have a battle ahead.