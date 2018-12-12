Campaign aimed at reducing assaults to be rolled out by IT Tralee SU

The Students’ Union at the Institute of Technology Tralee is rolling out a national campaign to try and reduce assaults.

Use Your Brain, Not Your Fists is a Garda campaign aiming to reduce the number of assaults carried out by men from 18 to 39 years.

Last year saw the highest number of assaults since 2008.





The campaign is being rolled out by the Union of Students of Ireland and IT Tralee will be part of this.

IT Tralee SU Vice President Petrina Comerford brought the idea to the USI after hearing of the case of Andrew Dolan who died seven years ago following an unprovoked assault: