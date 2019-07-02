Camp aims to help Kerry children with stutter

An innovative summer camp is taking place in Kerry this week aiming to reduce the impact of stuttering.

It’s the first time such a camp has been run in Ireland; it is estimated that around 6,000 people in Kerry and Cork stutter.

The intensive treatment programme for children is focused on having fun and was previously run in Texas.

21 children are taking part in Camp Dream, Speak, Live at IT Tralee and have been addressed by high-profile speakers including Kerry footballers, academics and speech and language therapists.

Manager of Kerry Speech and Language Therapy Services, Dr Mary O’Dwyer says stuttering can be very debilitating but this camp teaches children that it is only one aspect of their lives: