The Camino Voyage to be released in Irish Cinemas

A documentary by Macroom filmmaker Dónal Ó Céilleachair, about a group of artists and craftspeople who sailed from Ireland to Spain in a Currach, will be released in Irish Cinemas this month.

The Naomhóg boat was built by Domhnall Mac Síthigh from Ballyferriter and Liam Holden.

Domhnall sadly died last summer while sailing the same naomhóg off Northern Spain.





The other crew members in The Camino Voyage Documentary were musician Breanndán ó Beaglaoich and stonemason and folklorist Breanndán ó Muircheartaigh, both from west Kerry.

Ó Muircheartaigh was replaced by Oscar winning Singer-Songwriter Glen Hansard due to work commitments in the final leg.

The documentary has played at festivals internationally and picked up several awards. The Camino Voyage will be released in Irish Cinemas on November 23rd.