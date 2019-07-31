Calls for wolves to be reintroduced

The Irish Wildlife Trust says the reintroduction of wolves would bring wild nature back to our shores.

The comments follow a film by George Monbiot, which examined the successful reintroduction of wolves to Yellowstone National Park in the US.

Those against the reintroduction of wolves in Ireland point to the fact that Yellowstone is over one tenth of the size of Ireland and our much smaller national parks wouldn’t be able to sustain wolf populations.

The last of the Irish wolves died off in 1786.

Campaign Officer with the Irish Wildlife Trust, Pádraic Fogarty says many large predators including wolves have made a comeback in mainland Europe.

He says wolves don’t need wilderness to live: