Calls for West Kerry taskforce to help tackle migration

There are calls for a taskforce to be set up in West Kerry to help tackle the issue of migration.

Derry Murphy, secretary of West Kerry GAA, made the call stating migration will have a huge effect on rural clubs.

He believes the establishment of a local taskforce, made up of Government agencies, would help tackle the issue, as would the creation of a rural development plan.

Mr Murphy says clubs along with local representatives from Government agencies, farming organisations, the IDA and Údarás na Gaeltachta should work closely to promote a positive rural development plan.

Derry Murphy also says that being from a tourism hotspot is resulting in people who were raised in West Kerry struggling to afford a house locally.

However, he feels such a taskforce could help alleviate this problem: