Calls for a visitor hub and better access to Tralee town centre

Improved access to Tralee Town Centre and the development of a Visitors Hub in the centre of the town are among proposals being highlighted by Tralee Chamber Alliance.

The two proposals are included in a roadmap to rebuilding Tralee prepared by the Chamber which describes them as game changing opportunities for the town.

The report suggests the development of a tourist information and trail visitor hub in the centre of the town which would provide information and be a central booking office for events and activities.

It says that such a facility would be a critical dimension of Destination Town plan for Tralee, as such hubs are proven to generate significant footfall.

The report suggests the potential use of historic buildings such as the former Kerry Protestant Hall and the current Courthouse on Ashe Street and says that a feasibility study should take place.

In addition it points out that the lack of a transport strategy for the town is a clear challenge. The Chamber says providing for greater internal connectivity within Tralee and connecting peripheral areas to the town is critically linked to vacancy levels.

Its suggests an urban electric public bus integrating the MTU, Manor West and suburbs of Tralee to the town, and a public bus service for neighbouring towns and villages.