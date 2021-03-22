Calls for urgent clarification regarding plans for UHK oncology unit

There are calls for urgent clarification to be given regarding the plans for the oncology unit at University Hospital Kerry.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy is seeking urgent clarification on the short, medium and long-term plans for the oncology unit and cancer services in UHK.

He raised the issue at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

Cllr Sheehy called on the council to write to Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly for clarification on the issue.

He says there has been reports the oncology services have moved from UHK to the Bon Secours Hospital Tralee, which he adds would signal the fourth move of that unit.

Cllr Sheehy says this unit has the best staff who do incredible work, but says clarity is needed, adding people need to know what permanent plans are in place for an oncology unit on the grounds of UHK.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris stated she understood services were being split, but agreed clarity should be sought, adding the views of staff working in the unit should also be taken into account.

Radio Kerry News contacted UHK questioning if the oncology unit had been moved to the Bon Secours Hospital, and asked if it was a temporary measure due to COVID-19.

In response, a spokesperson for University Hospital Kerry stated UHK has been working closely with the Bon Secours Hospital, Tralee throughout the pandemic.

They added in parallel, UHK is actively working on a number of capital developments, including oncology services, which they say pre-date the COVID-19 pandemic.