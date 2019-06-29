Calls for training programme for lone parents to be made available in Kerry

There are calls for a training programme which helps lone parents to support themselves, to be made available in Kerry.

CEO of One Family Karen Kiernan is urging the Government to make the award-winning New Futures training programme available in Kerry.

The programme, which is funded by the European Social Fund (ESF), recorded an 85% success rate in 2018 and is currently only available in Dublin.

Ms Kiernan says this training should be available nationally, adding that parents must be supported so they can support themselves out of poverty.