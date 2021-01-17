Calls for traffic calming measures in Spa village

There are calls for traffic calming measures in the Spa village.

At the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting, Cllrs Mikey Sheehy and Sam Locke both cited speeding in the village as an ongoing issue, especially around the National School.

Cllr Locke says when the Tralee-Fenit Greenway is complete, there’ll be more foot flow in the area, so action should be taken as soon as possible.

In response, the Tralee MD says part of the funding recently announced for the Spa will provide a controlled crossing on the R558 Tralee to Fenit road.

It says the likely location for this crossing will be approximately 300m east of Spa National School and would be completed by the end of this year.

The reply also stated that the Municipal District undertook a survey of the road in 2015 and deemed the area did not require a pedestrian crossing, but will complete another survey.