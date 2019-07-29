Calls for traffic calming measures in Killorglin

A Kerry councillor is calling for traffic calming measures in Killorglin.

Cllr Norma Moriarty says such measures need to be designed into the pavement overlay and footpath provision from the RDI hub to Killorglin town.

She says this needs to be prioritised given the added danger now posed with the increase in the speed limit at this section of road.

KCC says design of the Improvement Works is currently being developed on the section of the N72 between Killorglin Bridge and Anglont. These will take into consideration the Speed Limit and Road Geometry along this section.

The design will provide both pedestrian and cycling facilities which will be segregated from the carriageway, and will improve sight distance and incorporate traffic calming elements along the proposed scheme.