Calls for task force to respond to crisis facing Kerry accommodation owners

A task force needs to be established in Kerry to respond to the crisis facing the tourism sector.

That’s according to the chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels Federation Bernadette Randles, who says the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis will require external support.

Bernadette Randles says a county response by businesses, tourism bodies and Kerry County Council can complement a national strategy to revitalise the tourism sector.

However, given the importance of tourism in the country, she believes government help will be essential.

The CEO of the body that represents B&B owners is calling for those over the age of 66 to be allowed qualify for the COVID-19 emergency payment of €350 a week.

Kerry has the greatest number of B&B Ireland members among the 760 nationwide.

Helena Healy says two thirds of members are over 66 and they have seen their incomes collapse due to premises being closed.

The CEO of B&B Ireland says this means many members in the county cannot avail of the emergency payment due to their age.