Calls for task force promised for North Kerry to be delivered

There are calls for a task force, which was promised for North Kerry, to be delivered.

Councillor Michael Foley says the Government promised that this group would be established within three months after the formation of the coalition between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and The Green Party.

Fine Gael councillor Michael Foley, who is the Mayor or Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District, claims North Kerry has been neglected by numerous Governments and state bodies over the years.

He says empty promises are no longer acceptable and is demanding the immediate delivery of this task force.

Cllr Foley says they were promised a task force for the area following the rejection of the Shannon LNG project in the programme for government; he says this group would concentrate on securing badly needed employment and development in the area.

The Cathaoirleach of the Listowel MD says he will be making direct contact with Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar seeking an urgent update.

Cllr Michael Foley says sustainable employment is needed to encourage young people stay in the area to counteract the declining and aging population.