Calls for statue of Colleen Bawn to be erected in Killarney

There’s a call for a statue to be erected to Colleen Bawn in Killarney.

Robert Whelan is calling for a statue to be erected in Killarney in memory of Limerick girl Ellie Hanley, the original Colleen Bawn, despite the fact she never visited the town.

The fifteen-year-old girl was tricked into a sham marriage and it is said her husband grew tired of her, telling his boatman to get rid of her.





Her body later washed up on the banks of the Shannon.

30 years after her murder, Irish playwright Dion Boucicault (PRON Bous-ee-co) turned the story into a play and set it in Killarney.

July 2019 will mark the 200th anniversary of her murder and Mr Whelan says tragic story promoted Killarney as a tourism town and attracted prestigious visitors.