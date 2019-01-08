There are calls for speedy negotiations between the HSE and a Kerry residential care centre.

Inclusion Ireland, which is the national association for people with an intellectual disability, says current infrastructural issues in care centres are a symptom of a lack of investment over the years.

This follows a HIQA inspection at Killarney Residential Services, which is operated by the Kerry Parents and Friends Association.





The inspection identified a number of areas of non-compliance, including a failure to complete fire safety works, escape routes were not being protected and an inner room was being used as a bedroom.

The residential service said it doesn’t have the funds to address HIQA concerns relating to infrastructural issues.

Inclusion Ireland CEO Sarah Lennon says, while government policy favours decongregation, existing care centres should not be neglected.