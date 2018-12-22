There are calls for a separation of criminal and family law cases in Tralee Courthouse.

At the moment, family law cases run concurrently with some circuit court sittings in Tralee Courthouse, and often hundreds of people congregate in the lobby of the courthouse.

Carol Ann Coolican, Chair of Family Law Committee of the Law Society and Managing Solicitor of the Law Centre, Tralee, says the current facilities are not fit for purpose.





She believes more needs to be done to resolve the cases in a timely manner, including the provision of additional resources.