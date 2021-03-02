Calls to seek return of Brendan vessel to Kerry

Calls are being made to seek the return of the vessel used on “The Brendan Voyage” to Kerry.

Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane told the monthly meeting of Tralee Municipal District that in light of the passing of Tim Severin a purpose-built structure should be built in Fenit to house the vessel.

Mr Severin built and sailed the replica of Brendan’s currach from Ireland to Newfoundland in the mid-70s.

Kerry County Council said the boat was donated to Shannon Heritage by Tim Severin over 40 years ago and is now displayed in Craggaunowen Visitor Centre in Clare in a specially constructed building.

The council says previous attempts to retrieve the boat for a Kerry location were unsuccessful.

Cllr Jim Finucane asked if the council would approach The Hunt Museum on the issue as it determines the location.