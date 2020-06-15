Calls for secondary car parks at Kerry beaches to be closed nightly to tackle anti-social behaviour

There are calls for all secondary car parks at Kerry beaches to be closed nightly to tackle anti-social behaviour.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris made the call at today’s monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

She says four acres of sand dunes were damaged in a fire on Saturday night.

It’s understood the fire started after a party and was moving towards nearby homes; 16 members of the Kerry Fire Service attended the scene.

Cllr Ferris says this type of anti-social behaviour is an issue at all of Kerry’s beaches.

The closure of these car parks can result in the Blue Flag status being lost.

Speaking at today’s meeting director of services with Kerry County Council, John Breen said there has been a significant increase in anti-social behaviour on beaches in recent years.

He says it’s a societal problem that needs to be addressed.

Cllr Ferris and Mr Breen will meet to further discuss possible solutions, which may include closing these car parks after 8pm nightly.