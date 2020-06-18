Calls for a sea change in powers held by Kerry County Councillors

A Kerry County Councillor says there needs to be a sea change in terms of the powers of councillors.

Independent Cllr Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan was speaking at the monthly meeting of the local authority during a discussion on the next County Development Plan.

Cllr O’Callaghan asked how is he supposed to sign off on a new County Development plan without being able to have a say in what projects Irish Water will do; as a result, he would be very sceptical about the plan.

He said all of the powers of councillors are being eroded and he believed he had more power when he was on Killarney Town Council; you might as well take us out of the equation now, he added.

Cllr O’Callaghan said there needs to be a sea change in terms of councillors’ powers.

Labour Cllr Marie Moloney agreed saying she couldn’t sign off on a new plan until the previous one was finished.

She asked if they are to zone lands in rural areas without facilities or infrastructure such as waste water treatment.

Cllr Moloney said councillors can’t even table motions at Municipal Districts about Irish Water and this is a big problem.

She said councillor felt like they are only there to rubber stamp plans that are a fait au complet.

Cllr Michael Cahill also called for an emergency meeting with Irish Water and the Housing Minister in relation to the non-existence of basic infrastructure like sewerage schemes in villages throughout Kerry.

He says this is a major health and safety issue and will prevent economic recovery; he added that councillors need to know what investment will be forthcoming before they prepare a new County Development Plan.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell says there is a lot of engagement with Irish Water but admitted that having information missing was a real consideration in terms of the new plan.

Director of Services with the council Michael Scannell said it is even more important with Irish Water to have a proper sustainable plan in place for the county as it is the only way to put pressure on for funding.