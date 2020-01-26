Calls for scheme for affordable houses for working families in Kerry

Calls are being made for a scheme whereby vacant and unfinished properties can be acquired by Kerry County Council to provide affordable houses.

Fianna Fail Cllr Michael Cahill said such a scheme would be used for working families and could help hundreds of people to get on the property ladder.

The local authority says no such scheme exists nationally and the focus is currently on developing existing landbanks for the construction of social housing.

Although the council’s priority is to develop larger schemes in areas of greatest need, it will continue to have an open call on all methods of delivering social housing in appropriate locations throughout the county.