Calls for safety works at two Killarney junctions

The Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District is calling for works to be carried out at two junctions in the interest of safety.

Kerry Independent Alliance Cllr Michael Gleeson said since he joined the council there has been no progress on the Woodlawn/Ballycasheen junction or the Coolcoslough/Upper Lissivigeen junction.

Kerry County Council says traffic and speed surveys have been carried out along with a topographical study in recent weeks.

The National Roads Design Office will bring details before the MD to address capacity issues before being submitted to Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Pavement upgrades are due at both locations later this year.