Calls for roads in North Kerry to be repaired

There are calls for repairs to be carried out on the roads in North Kerry, the state of which have been likened to Beirut.

Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley asked Kerry County Council to carry out repairs on all the secondary roads in the Listowel Municipal District.

He says they are in a terrible state due to the lack of maintenance money at the end of last year.

The roads in North Kerry are continuing to deteriorate and are worse than Beirut, according to Cllr Robert Beasley.

He says people in the area are suffering, adding residents are being forced to pay to get their cars repaired due to the state of the roads.

The council confirmed the maintenance budget did run out last year, but says maintenance works continued.

A spokesperson added there has been no increase in the maintenance budget in the last four years, despite wages and costs going up.

This year’s budget, which will be used for works on the local road network, is anticipated to remain the same.

This will allow for broadly the same level of service to the local road network this year, but it will not be possible to carry out repairs on all secondary roads in the Listowel MD, according to Kerry County Council.

Fine Gael councillors Michael Foley and Mike Kennelly along with Sinn Féin’s Tom Barry also raised the issue of road repairs at the meeting.