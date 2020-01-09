Calls to review evidence in Charlie Kerins case

A Tralee councillor is calling on the Justice Minister to review the evidence in the case of Charlie Kerins.

The 24-year-old was hanged in 1944 for the murder of a Garda.

The Tralee man was IRA Chief of Staff when Detective Sergeant Denis O’Brien was killed in Dublin in 1942.

Sinn Fein councillor Pa Daly raised the case at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting where he said the evidence against Charlie Kerins was flimsy.

The motion was seconded by his party colleague Cllr Cathal Foley who said a barrister should be appointed to review the evidence and resolve the matter for once and for all.