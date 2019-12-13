Calls for renewable energy officer to be employed by Kerry County Council

A Kerry county councillor says a renewable energy officer needs to be employed by the local authority to oversee such projects.

The comments come as the Government announce the beginning of a period of public consultation on draft guidelines for onshore windfarms.

Among the proposals are new standards aimed at reducing noise nuisance for local residents and communities and setback distances for turbines.

There are currently 300 wind turbines built in Kerry, forty are under construction, ten are with An Bord Pleanala and eight are the subject of judicial review.

Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District and Fianna Fail counillor, Jimmy Moloney says currently the renewable energy sector polices itself when it comes to compliance with noise regulations and this isn’t acceptable: