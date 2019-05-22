Calls for reform of the register of electors

There are calls to reform the register of electors.

That’s according to Dr Adrian Kavanagh from Maynooth University’s Department of Geography; he was speaking following the publication of the Supplementary Register of Electors in Kerry.

The register will be made available to election candidates today, and will also be available for public inspection at Kerry County Council offices.





This follows an appeals hearing held by County Registrar Padraig Burke yesterday on applications refused by the council.

There are reports that GSOC is now investigating an allegation of interference with the register.

The allegations centre on a person gathering application forms and having them stamped by an individual Garda without the people in question being present; it is understood the allegations

relate to the Killarney Electoral Area.

Dr Kavanagh says the current system is confusing, resulting in people trying to get their name on the register at the last minute.