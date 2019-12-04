Calls for provisions to help people with disabilities complete third level education

There are calls for the Department of Education to introduce provisions to help people with disabilities to successfully complete their third level education.

Patrick Flanagan from Milltown, who is studying in Dublin, and IT Tralee student Clodagh Mangan made the calls as part of the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

They say those with disabilities find it extra challenging to complete all modules within the current timeframe.

The students want to see a staggered system introduced, which would enable people to spend more than the regular three or four years in college, if needed.

This would be similar to the Leaving Certificate system which involves studying over a two-year period.

Patrick Flanagan says this would improve the college experience and reduce the drop-out rate of those with disabilities.

He says they want the department to examine the issue: