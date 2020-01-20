Calls to provide pensions for Community Employment Supervisors

The Mid-Kerry Supervisors’ Network has called on the next Government to implement a 2008 Labour Court Recommendation to provide pensions for Community Employment scheme supervisors.

The recommendation, which would apply to 1250 workers nationally, has been outstanding for 11 years.

Unions claim more than 250 community sector workers have been forced to retire without an occupational pension over the last ten years.

Brian O’Connor of the Mid-Kerry Supervisors’ Network says not only have they not received a pension but money put aside for pensions by Fás from 2009 to 2011 has not been allocated.