Calls for plastic bottle vending machine in Tralee

A councillor wants vending machines to be piloted in Tralee in a bid to reduce plastic bottle waste.

Sinn Féin’s Pa Daly said it can’t just be left to private industry to develop such facilities in the town.

Kerry County Council said Ireland’s first reverse vending machine for plastic bottles was installed in Monaghan recently by the local authority and private enterprise.

The matter is to be discussed at the council’s Environment Strategic Policy Committee.

The council said it has made contact with Repak which is currently running a pilot with GAA clubs and Tidy Towns committees giving them 120 litre bags for collecting plastic bottles; €5 is given for each full bag.