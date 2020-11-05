Calls for plan to be developed to promote Tralee-Fenit Greenway prior to its opening

There are calls for a robust plan to be developed to promote the Tralee-Fenit Greenway prior to its opening.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mikey Sheehy is calling on the council to put this plan in place, to market the greenway to domestic and international tourists.

He says this project provides a huge opportunity to bring people into the town.

Kerry County Council says its Community and Tourism Unit is developing a dedicated marketing strategy for greenways in Kerry.

It says this is being developed in close consultation with key stakeholders across the county and in neighbouring counties.