Calls to Pieta House in Kerry up 38 percent since Covid-19 crisis began

Pieta House in Kerry has seen a major surge in calls from people needing help, since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Centre Manager for the crisis service, Martin O’Sullivan, says there’s been a 38 percent increase in calls in the past two weeks, with many people contacting them for the first time.

They’ve had to take on extra therapists to deal with the extra calls.

Pieta has had to transfer its services to phone lines and skype platforms for the time being, as its main centre in Tralee is closed as part of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mr O’Sullivan urged people to reach out and get in touch with them, if they’re feeling anxious or stressed.

He says the pandemic has created all types of new worries for many people:

Anyone feeling distressed can contact Pieta House at 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444