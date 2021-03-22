Calls for permanent roof-like structure covering Tralee’s Square

A permanent roof-like structure that would cover the Square in Tralee would provide great opportunities for the town.

That’s the view of Fianna Fáil councillor Johnnie Wall, who says events previously held in the Square have been ruined by bad weather.

Last week, €15.9 million was granted to Kerry County Council to position Tralee as a Regional Economic Driver and Destination Town.

Cllr Wall says this funding could be used to carry out a feasibility study into covering the area; he says similar areas in Germany and England have been successfully covered.

Councillor Johnnie Wall believes this would enable events including concerts and the live streaming of matches to take place in any weather: