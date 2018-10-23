Calls for permanent funding for Kerry Social Farming Project

By
radiokerrynews
-
Participants of the Social Farming Model Project on the farm of George Kelly, host farmer, Hazelfort Farm, Ballymallis, Co Kerry for the launch of the review by Minister Michael Creed T.D., Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PIC***

An open day to showcase a project which gives adults with disabilities the opportunity to engage with farm families takes place this Friday.

The award-winning Kerry Social Farming Project sees participants spend time on host farms and is steered by a working group, which includes South Kerry Development Partnership, North East West Kerry Development Partnership and service providers.

There are now 19 host farmers across Kerry providing a social farming experience for 31 participants.


Kerry Social Farming Chairman George Kelly has called for permanent funding for the project given its success.

An open day and farm walk will take place on Rena Blake’s farm at Barna, Ballybunion this Friday from 10.30am.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR