Calls for pedestrianisation in Plunkett Street to be removed

A Killarney councillor is calling for the pedestrianisation in Plunkett Street to be removed, claiming it’s not beneficial to businesses.

It’s been pedestrianised from 7pm to 7am on a permanent basis since last year.

Independent councillor Niall O’Callaghan wants the street to reopen on a full-time basis; he previously claimed business in the town centre is down over 25% this year.

The issue was initially raised in July at the Killarney Municipal District meeting; the council agreed to carry out a survey among businesses on the issue which was due to be presented during yesterday’s meeting.

The report was not completed and therefore was not given to members.

Cllr O’Callaghan pushed for a vote on the issue yesterday, claiming businesses are being negatively impacted due to the pedestrianisation:

Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council Niall Kelleher says Cllr O’Callaghan shouldn’t have forced a vote on the issue yesterday.

The vote to reopen Plunkett Street on a full-time basis was defeated.

Cllr Kelleher believes the findings of the report need to be available before any decision is made on the issue.

He says forcing a vote was a snub to people who have taken part in the walk-about survey, which is being finalised.

Cllr Kelleher disputes claims made by his council colleague stating tourism and business is down as a result of the pedestrianisation: