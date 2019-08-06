Calls for overhaul of system of recruiting hospital consultants

There are calls for a radical overhaul of the system for filling vacant consultant positions in our hospitals.

The comments come as the HSE has approved two new consultant cardiologist posts in University Hospital Kerry.

The recruitment process was already underway before June of last year following the resignation of the previous consultant cardiologist.

CEO of the Irish College of Anaesthesiologists of Ireland and adjunct professor at Trinity College Dublin, Martin McCormack says the average time to hire a new consultant is 22 months.

He says the current recruitment system for consultants, which involves several national bodies, is lethargic and fragmented.

He explains how the Public Appointments Service approaches the process: