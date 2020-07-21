Calls for online interactive Kerry County Council housing list

Calls are being made for Kerry County Council to develop a fully interactive online housing list.

The issue was raised at the monthly meeting of the local authority.

Cllr Niall ‘Botty’ O’Callaghan says the list could take GDPR regulations into account while allowing people to see where they are on it and what houses the council has.

The independent councillor said the reasons for allocations could also be included while complying with data protection legislation.

Kerry County Council says it does provide information to housing applicants or public representatives on their behalf.

Housing allocations are determined with the Council’s Scheme of Letting Priorities, which is primarily a time-based system but does allow for prioritisation depending on circumstances like household composition and medical need.

The council says there is no fixed housing list with placings and is a dynamic and ever-changing process based on constantly changing circumstances.

The council intends to move to a choice based letting process where it advertises a unit to qualified applicants who can express if they wish to be considered for it.