Further calls made to address flooding at a Kerry graveyard

Further calls have been made to address flooding at a Castleisland graveyard which has been ongoing for 30 years.

Independent councillors Charlie Farrelly and Jackie Healy-Rae raised the issue at the first monthly meeting of the Castleisland Corca Dhuibhne Municipal Meeting.

They called on Kerry County Council to outline what they propose to do about the flooding, which they say is a major problem.

A detailed assessment was carried out by KCC at Kilbannivane Graveyard earlier this year and three non-return valves were constructed on the drains.

Such valves mitigate the risk of flooding but will not eliminate the risk according to the council.

Works are currently taking place in the area to replace old water mains and Cllr Farrelly is urging the council to examine if the existing old pipe could be used to remove any flooding that occurs; he says the non-return valve isn’t working.

He says as it stands a funeral will arrive to the graveyard and the grave will be full of water.

Independent councillor Jackie Healy-Rae says the current situation isn’t good enough, adding people’s loved ones are buried there, while Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald says it is pitiful to see.

Town Manager for the MD John Breen says the council is dealing with a number of elements including caves and limestone at the site, but adds that they will look at further solutions and says he appreciates the sensitivities around the issue.