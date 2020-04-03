Calls for Kerry TD to apologise for comments regarding Chinese

A Kerry TD is being called on to apologise for comments he made regarding the Chinese and the origin of the coronavirus outbreak.

Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae made these comments when speaking in the Dáil yesterday:

The comments sparked outrage among politicians and many members of the public.

Angie Baily, from Ballymac, is married to a Chinese man and is involved in Chinese communities throughout Ireland.

She says she is appalled and disappointed by the remarks, adding it’s not possible for anyone to hide as researchers look into the outbreak.

Ms Baily says such comments are unhelpful, particularly at a time when we should all be pulling together: