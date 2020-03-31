Calls for Kerry students to be refunded rent if vacating campus accommodation

Kerry students who leave campus accommodation early due to the COVID-19 pandemic must be refunded their rent.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley.

She claims UCC students have confirmation that they will receive a pro rata refund of their accommodation fees, while UL is offering no reimbursement to students.

Deputy Foley says accommodation providers should take a coordinated approach which recognises and facilitates the financial challenges faced by families.

The Fianna Fáil TD is calling for an immediate refund of deposits and unused utility fees upon vacating accommodation.