Calls for Kerry playgrounds to have reserved times for children with additional needs

There are calls for playgrounds in Kerry to have dedicated times reserved for children with disabilities or additional needs.

Fine Gael councillor Bobby O’Connell asked Kerry County Council to introduce this measure.

He says some children are unable to use playgrounds at busy times, as it’s unsuitable for their needs.

Kerry County Council says its playgrounds are developed in an inclusive manner to ensure there is universal access for all; additional resources and equipment have been installed in many playgrounds recently for this purpose.

However, the council agreed to look at the practicality of reserving times in its playgrounds.