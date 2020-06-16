Calls for Kerry driving instructors to award full licences to reduce delays

A Kerry County Councillor says driving instructors should be allowed to award full driving licences to their students to reduce the delays in the system.

Driving tests remain suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic as they involve close contact in an enclosed space and don’t allow for social distancing.

Independent Cllr Dan McCarthy says there was already a backlog in the system before the pandemic, adding those waiting for a test will now experience even further delays.

He raised the issue at yesterday’s monthly meeting of Kerry County Council and wants the proposal to be put to the Department of Transport.

Cllr Dan McCarthy says driving instructors should be able to judge if someone is ready for their full licence: