Calls for bodies with planning powers to validate identities of those objecting to planning applications

Kerry County Council should be required to validate the identities of those objecting to planning applications.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil councillor Mike O’Shea, who was speaking after a Radio Kerry investigation showed the identity of an objector to the local authority – which subsequently became an appellant to An Bord Pleanála – was impossible to verify.

Currently, Kerry County Council has no legal obligation to verify the identities of any parties objecting to planning applications or appealing decisions; a council spokesperson says such submissions are taken in good faith.

The investigation into the granting and subsequent appeal of permission to Cable O’Leary’s in Ballinskelligs to construct a 45-bedroom hotel showed the identity of one appellant was impossible to verify at the address given.

Fianna Fáil councillor Mike O’Shea says if correspondence is returned to Kerry County Council due to issues with an address, that objection or appeal should be dismissed.

He says the local authority should take steps to protect those putting time and money into making planning applications.