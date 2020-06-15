Calls for Kerry County Council to be compensated for loss of rates due to pandemic

The Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council says the local authority needs to be compensated by Government for the loss rates as a result of businesses closed due to COVID-19.

Cllr Niall Kelleher proposed the formal resolution saying that Kerry is a unique case and has a long-standing reputation as a local authority for good financial management.

The matter was raised at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council which is being held at the Kerry Sports Academy at IT Tralee to ensure social distancing can be adhered to.

Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell said both herself and the Cathaoirleach met with Kerry’s seven Oireachtas members two weeks ago to discuss a recent report showing that Kerry will be the county most heavily impacted by the pandemic as a result of the reliance on tourism.

Ms Murrell added that three months compensation for loss of rates has been secured.

She said regular engagement with the Oireachtas members on this issue is very important and will continue.

Meanwhile, Cllr Mike Kennelly said the Safe Streets plan by Kerry County Council was unpalatable and was being shoved down the throats of businesses.

The plan includes the removal of 140 car parking spaces across the county, including 50 in Listowel, to help ensure towns can allow for social distancing.

Chief Executive of the council, Moira Murrell said these are urgent temporary works and she was satisfied with the level of engagement on the plan through the Municipal Districts.

She added these are not ordinary times and the plan will be reviewed on a daily basis.