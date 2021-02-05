Calls for Kerry County Council to be allowed use CCTV to catch illegal dumpers

Kerry County Council, and other local authorities, should be allowed to use CCTV to catch those engaging in illegal dumping.

That’s the view of Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne.

Senator Byrne is working on a Bill that will permit local authorities to use CCTV to collect data and gather information for prosecutions.

The issue of illegal dumping has been a longstanding one in Kerry.

Numerous county councillors have brought motions before the council seeking CCTV cameras to be installed to catch those involved.

They’ve been advised about the data commissioner’s concerns and the need for updated legislation in the area.

Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne says GDPR is often cited as the reason, that councils can’t use CCTV.

However, he believes by amending the purposes for which CCTV can be used under section 38 of the Garda Siochana Act of 2005 it might be possible.

Senator Byrne says the problem isn’t GDPR, it’s the absence of underpinning legislation:

The Fianna Fáil Senator says his estimates show illegal dumping is costing the taxpayer around €100 million a year.

He says those engaging in this behaviour need to brought before the courts and he feels repeat offenders should be jailed.