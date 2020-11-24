Calls for Kerry Airport to explore international PSO route

Kerry Airport needs to explore an international PSO route.

That’s according to Fine Gael councillor Jim Finucane; he feels such a route will help Kerry be at the forefront when recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is urging Kerry Airport to explore the possibility of a service from Farranfore to Schiphol in Amsterdam.

It has been reported that Emerald Airlines are the frontrunners to take over the Kerry-Dublin services in 2022.

Councillor Jim Finucane feels people will be eager to travel overseas by next spring and wants Kerry Airport to begin negotiations with Emerald Airlines.

He says the airport is vital as it enables people access Kerry in the quickest way possible: